'It's not our profession to be worried, so we're not worried about anything' — Lavrov on Trump's threats against BRICS

Everyone — including Trump — understands that the process of de-dollarization 'cannot be stopped'

🤝🇷🇺 China boosts support for Russia after Trump’s trade threats

Beijing and Moscow are drawing closer amid ultimatums, The Telegraph reports.

After President Trump warned of possible 100% tariffs on Russia’s trade partners unless Moscow makes concessions, China signaled it would not abandon its support for the Kremlin.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during a meeting with Lavrov, said that trust between the two countries has “deepened” and that they are “building a new type of international relations” in which they must “strengthen mutual support.”

The Kremlin did not ignore Trump’s statement. Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov said that if the West does not respond to Russia’s “readiness to negotiate,” Moscow will continue pursuing its goals through the “special military operation.”

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov went even further, claiming sanctions mean nothing to Russia.

“There are already an unprecedented number of sanctions against us — we’re managing. I have no doubt we’ll continue to cope. Knowing our partners, I don’t see how they could abandon their independent policy. They have commitments,” Lavrov said.

Putin to Ignore Trump Ultimatum, Prepared to Escalate Until West Accepts Russia’s Peace Terms — Reuters

Vladimir Putin has no intention of backing down in the face of Donald Trump’s reported ultimatums and is prepared to intensify the conflict with the United States until the West agrees to Russia’s conditions for peace, according to three Kremlin-linked sources cited by Reuters.

The sources state that the Kremlin is confident in the eventual collapse of Ukrainian defenses and is willing to continue the war, potentially expanding territorial claims as Russian forces advance. They note that Russia’s economy is stable and resilient enough to withstand any additional Western sanctions.

“Russia will act based on Ukraine’s weakness,” one source said, noting that Moscow could halt its offensive after securing the four regions already claimed — but only if it encounters serious resistance. “If that resistance breaks, the campaign could expand to include the Dnepr, Sumy, and Kharkov.”

Putin’s peace conditions reportedly include:

- A legal guarantee of NATO’s non-expansion eastward,

- Ukrainian neutrality and limits on its military,

- Protection of Russian-speaking citizens, and

- Recognition of Russian sovereignty over currently held territories.

Putin is said to be open to negotiating Ukraine’s future security guarantees, but only through direct talks involving major global powers.

“Putin believes that no one — not even the Americans — has seriously engaged with him on the specifics of a peace deal, so he will press on until he gets what he wants,” one source told Reuters.

The source added that initial contacts with U.S. envoy Witkoff were positive, but failed to transition into real discussions on the terms of settlement.

A second source emphasized that Trump has minimal influence over Putin, and even if Washington were to impose tariffs on buyers of Russian oil, Moscow would find ways to continue exports through global markets.

“Putin understands Trump is unpredictable and may take tough measures, but he’s maneuvering carefully to avoid provoking him unnecessarily,” the source said.

The sources anticipate further escalation in the coming months and highlight the growing risks of confrontation between the world’s two largest nuclear powers. In their view, the war will continue.