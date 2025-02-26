Jawad Shalakhti’s Freedom After 24 Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces released Jawad Shalakhti, a 41-year-old prisoner sentenced to life imprisonment, from the Askar Refugee Camp east of Nablus in the northern West Bank, as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. The deal included the release of four Zionist women in exchange for 200 Palestinian detainees.
Interview: Jawad Shalakhti, the released prisoner
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 25/01/2025
