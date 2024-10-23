2024 10 23 Soil Detox Update: Running a new test and pre-orders ready





Here is the scoop on the pre-orders.

If you become a foundMarjory Wildcraft

ing member here on Substack ($250) you’ll be the first to get the new soil detox kit which covers up to 5 acres (if you have a quarter acre lot, you can make 20 applications from the one kit).

If you contribute over $500, you’ll get a soil detox kit and a coupon to get a second kit for half off.