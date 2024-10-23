2024 10 23 Soil Detox Update: Running a new test and pre-orders ready

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here is the scoop on the pre-orders.
If you become a foundMarjory Wildcraft
ing member here on Substack ($250) you’ll be the first to get the new soil detox kit which covers up to 5 acres (if you have a quarter acre lot, you can make 20 applications from the one kit).
If you contribute over $500, you’ll get a soil detox kit and a coupon to get a second kit for half off.