'YOU DON'T HAVE THE B---S TO WRITE THE TRUTH' 📰 ELI CRANE STRAIGHT-UP INSULTS REPORTERS [BASED]

Just in case you hadn't seen this: TUCKER CARLSON INTERVIEWS 🎙🇷🇺 RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN





https://altcast.tv/v/KmTRwV







Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3u13AATHdg





At a House Republican press briefing to promote a resolution declaring former President Trump did not engage in an insurrection yesterday, Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) slammed attempts to remove the ex-President from the ballot and insulted reporters' for their coverage of January 6.





Our elected officials are FUNCTIONARIES - they are performing an essential communal/societal function, but beyond that, THEY HAVE NO SPECIAL POWERS OR RIGHTS OVER YOU





"If any citizen of the United States shall accept, claim, receive, or retain any title of nobility or honour, or shall without the consent of Congress, accept and retain any present, pension, office, or emolument of any kind whatever, from any emperor, king, prince, or foreign power, such person shall cease to be a citizen of the United States, and shall be incapable of holding any office of trust or profit under them, or either of them."





That is the masthead to The Missing 13th Amendment 📜





Reposting in its entirety: YOU CANNOT USE LAW TO SHIELD YOUR CRIMES FROM RETRIBUTION





EXTREMELY DANGEROUS: TRUMP CAN BE REMOVED BY SENATE DEMS OVER CHRISTMAS WHEN NO REPUBLICANS ARE THERE TO STOP IT THEY DID IT WITH THE FEDERAL RESERVE - HELD THE VOTE WHEN NO ONE WAS THERE TO PREVENT IT.





TRUMP CAN BE IMPEACHED WITH A SUPER MINORITY IF NO ONE IS IN THE SENATE TO STOP IT. BANK ON IT; MITCH McCONNELL HAS THIS EXACTLY IN MIND.





He has stopped Trump from calling witnesses to the impeachment trial FARCE in the Senate to speed it up and get it done before the end of New Year's vacation on Jan 3rd. He will be there to preside over the Senate to keep it open for the vote, while many Republicans are not there.





Just like the vote to bring in the Federal Reserve, the 16th Amendment and granting corporations the "rights" of a person, were all performed under similar circumstances around the same period of time in 1913.





THEY ARE LIKELY EXPEDITING IMPEACHMENT TO HAVE A "VOTE IN THE SENATE" BE POSSIBLE BEFORE JANUARY 3, WHEN EVERYONE RETURNS. THAT WAY, ALL THE REPUBLICANS WHO ALSO WANT HIM GONE WILL BE OFF THE HOOK. THE ONLY WAY TO STOP THIS IS TO BLOW THE WHISTLE NOW SO THE AMERICAN PUBLIC WILL KNOW IT WAS A PLAN, AND NOT AN OOPS.





The next election won't fix it, because there won't really be an election, only a waste of time, and that is IF the left does not kick off the expulsion drive against the patriots before the election. Rather than blow the impeachment hearings off, Trump needs to go to them and stall, stall, stall.





Just got this from the NY Times (whom is Barry Berke, BTW?):





Common Questions About Impeachment





What is impeachment?

Impeachment is charging a holder of public office with misconduct.





Why is the impeachment process happening now?

A whistle-blower complaint filed in August said that White House officials believed they had witnessed Mr. Trump abuse his power for political gain.





Can you explain what President Trump is accused of doing?

President Trump is accused of breaking the law by pressuring the president of Ukraine to look into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., a potential Democratic opponent in the 2020 election.





What did the President say to the president of Ukraine?

Here is a reconstructed transcript of Mr. Trump’s call to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, released by The White House.





What is the impeachment process like?

Here are answers to seven key questions about the process.





So - does the title of my piece pass muster?





Even according to Wikipedia, the answer is a RESOUNDING YES.





https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tampering_with_evidence





Is it a crime to hide evidence?

Tampering with evidence, or evidence tampering, is an act in which a person alters, conceals, falsifies, or destroys evidence with the intent to interfere with an investigation (usually) by a law-enforcement, governmental, or regulatory authority. It is a criminal offense in many jurisdictions.





https://tona13.blogspot.com/2019/12/you-cannot-use-law-to-shield-your.html