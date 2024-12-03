Believer, do not become entangled and overcome!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #153; The last set of lessons from the Apostle Peter seen in 2Peter 2, gives us a view what has happened to the church of Jesus Christ. Many Christians are dragged into counterfeits and deception by religion. We all become responsible for our own spiritual walk, so do not get entangled in Satan's trickery.