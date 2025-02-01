The Storming of Nablus City and the Ein Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank and the Ein camp to the west of it, launching a campaign of arrests that targeted 5 young men after storming several homes in a barbaric manner, deliberately vandalizing them and tampering with their contents. In light of the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people, Occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus and the Al-Ain refugee camp in the northern West Bank, arrested five young men, and vandalized several homes.
Interview: Umm Mohammad Al-Qatouni, the mother of one of the detainees.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 12/01/2025
