The Storming of Nablus City and the Ein Camp
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
7 months ago


 

The Zionist occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank and the Ein camp to the west of it, launching a campaign of arrests that targeted 5 young men after storming several homes in a barbaric manner, deliberately vandalizing them and tampering with their contents. In light of the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people, Occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus and the Al-Ain refugee camp in the northern West Bank, arrested five young men, and vandalized several homes.

Interview: Umm Mohammad Al-Qatouni, the mother of one of the detainees.

 

Reporting:  Faris odeh

Filmed: 12/01/2025

Keywords
gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
