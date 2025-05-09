JOHN MILLER AND THE HOMESTEAD REVIVAL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del sits down with John Miller, a former Chrysler exec turned Amish community leader, to discuss America’s homesteading revival. From saving the 2021 Amish harvest with millions of canning lids to launching the "Seed to Spoon" summit, Miller shares how food independence and traditional skills are empowering communities across the U.S.