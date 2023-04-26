Ukraine Update April 26, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on manpower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Dvurechnaya and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ In addition, actions of four sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Orlyanskoye, Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region), Novoselovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy suffered up to 65 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, and one pick-up truck in this direction during the day.

◽️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 67th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Ternovaya (Kharkov region).

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Russian aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 80 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer have been neutralized in this direction during the day.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continue fighting in the west part of the city of Artyomovsk.

◽️ Airborne Troops, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation have been supporting the actions of the assault detachments to liberate the city in this area, foiling the enemy's attempts to redeploy reinforcement forces in the area.

◽️ Artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Bogdanovka, Krasnoye, and Stupochki (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Over the past 24 hours, aircraft flew 9 sorties, and the Group's artillery carried out 62 firing missions in this area to support the actions of the assault detachments.

◽️ The enemy's losses amounted to up to 360 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, seven infantry fighting vehicles, eight armored fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, as well as two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers in this direction.

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces have hit Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Ugledar, Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novodanilovka and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ Over the past 24 hours, over 120 Ukrainian troops, one armored fighting vehicle, nine motor vehicles, one D-20 and one Msta-B howitzers, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system have been neutralized in these directions.

💥 In Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system have been neutralized by fire.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 98 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy manpower and hardware in 124 areas.

◽️ One radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defense system was neutralized near Selidovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Air defense means have shot down 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Nezhdanovka (Kharkov region), Kuzemovka, Topoli, Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Kirillovka, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Novoukrainskoye, Basan, Lyubimovka (Zaporozhye region), and Knyaze-Grigoryevka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry



