Freedom | Ep. 597 Illegals willing to die for it but we’re willing to lose it

Moving from Big Box to your box

www.Mylibertybox.com/apco





Grid Down | Chow Down

https://griddownchowdown.com/





#Hereistheevidence

Paper Ballot please

R https://wfaf.org/petitionthankyou-mobile/





Sponsors:

Mike Lindell ‘s

My Pillows

# 800-976-9429

Use Promo: APCOSHOW

https://www.mypillow.com/apcoshow





Check out the store!!!

# 800-966-1472

https://mystore.com/apcoshow





MEEHANMD

Use code APCOSHOW FOR 10% off our Wellness Shop!

Functional & Preventative

Medicine Practitioners

Use code APCOSHOW FOR 10% off

www.MeehanMD.com





Find us here:

ApostolicconservativesTV.com





Frank Speech

Apostolic Conservatives Show

https://frankspeech.com/shows/apostolic-conservatives-show

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/ApostolicConservatives

Apple Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/apostolic-conservatives-show/id1649543216

Fox Hole

https://share-link.pilled.net/profile/160929

#TruthSocial

https://truthsocial.com/@WillJones

Telegram

https://t.me/ApostolicConservati

#Getter

https://gettr.com/user/

apostolicshow





Please support:

Cash App: $apostolicconserv





Music: David Derrick





Source links:

The collapse is coming

https://youtu.be/SrVUTlvpH1k?si=JaaTDLL-ZgejIVzb





Kash Patel says follow the money

https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/107327





Tucker Carlson Ozempic

https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/107321





Layoffs coming

https://youtu.be/ovXaIFPy-ks?si=guvR4yqbsvmAdMpU





Water marked ballots

https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/georgia-requires-watermarks-ballots-election





China bans USA stock purchases

https://t.me/Jack_Posobiec/38676





This DR Martin Luther King supporting Donald Trump is going to make some people lose their mind but also cause many to gain their minds. Yes this may be Ai but there’s some truth bombs here.

https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1753078612243423563?s=46





Bill Gates with 20 Shell companies to buy NE land

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-hide-purchase-nebraska-farmland/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20240118





Rap song : They use to love Trump

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1a1EvLr8R1/?igsh=Z2c0ajY1ZDk5amY2