⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the offensive operations, conducted by the units of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the entire liberation of Dvurechnoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ Army Aviation and artillery have neutralized the manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Gryanikovka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ The enemy has lost over 70 Ukrainian personnel, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as the artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have neutralized the enemy near Chervonaya Dibrova, Chervonopopovka, and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 100 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 1 D-20 howitzer, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar have been eliminated.

◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Borovaya (Kharkov region).

💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery have resulted in the elimination of up to 125 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 5 motor vehicles, 1 D-30 howitzer, and 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad MLRS.

◽️ 2 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Slavyansk and Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk direction, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have neutralized the AFU manpower and hardware near Prechistovka and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy has lost over 60 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 pickups, 3 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery systems, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, as well as 1 D-20 howitzer.

◽️ 2 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Ugledar.

💥 In Kherson direction, the firepower operations against the AFU manpower and hardware have resulted in the elimination of up to 60 Ukrainian personnel, 1 Msta-B howitzer, and 2 D-30 howitzers.

◽️ 1 ordnance depot has been destroyed near Vysshetarasovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 89 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 122 areas.

◽️ The command post of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU has been neutralized near Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Druzhelyubovka (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry