‘It’s Bisan From Gaza, And People Were Tortured At The Indonesian Hospital’ (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel AJ+ at:-

https://youtu.be/fZ84By3i1T8?si=xlIgwahW5CiJILXW 18 Jan 2024Video journalist Bisan Owda brings us exclusive eyewitness testimonies from survivors she spoke to in December who described the Israeli army’s torture and killing of wounded patients and doctors at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.

One of northern Gaza’s largest hospitals, the facility was under siege for days in November and may never open again. While some patients in critical condition were allowed to evacuate the hospital, survivors recall torture even on the evacuation route. Israel has targeted more than 150 health care facilities in Gaza since Oct 7. The targeting of hospitals is a violation of international humanitarian law.

