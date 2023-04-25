Corruption Spotlight on Blinken, Garland, and Morrell in Conspiracy to Destroy Donald Trump in 2020

Are the walls finally closing in on the corrupt Biden regime? Congressman James Comer thinks so. A lot has happened in recent days that doesn’t look good for the Biden crime syndicate. Secretary of State Blinken, Attorney General Garland, and former CIA acting director Mike Morrel have been implicated in nefarious operations to deceive the American people and to help the Bidens’ cover up their criminal activities. Congressman Comer appeared on Sean Hannity’s program several nights ago and said the walls are closing in on the Bidens.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/21/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. Now available on Amazon! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/