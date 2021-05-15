Israel posted Oct 7, an old video from May 15, 2021 Controlled Demolition of Media Towers

Israel posted old video from May 15, 2021 Controlled Demolition of Media Towers.

Adding:

The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing a Cyber Attack

The Website is down.

Adding:

“Israel will be forced to send ground troops into Gaza,” Netanyahu told (https://www.axios.com/2023/10/09/netanyahu-ground-invasion-gaza-israel-hamas-biden)Biden.

🐻That is, there will be a ground operation and a big war.

Axios (https://www.axios.com/2023/10/09/netanyahu-ground-invasion-gaza-israel-hamas-biden)

"We have to go in," Bibi tells Biden as Israel prepares for possible ground invasion of Gaza

"We can't negotiate now."





