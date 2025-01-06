BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are You Vaccinated? Part 6 - Heinous Grip
Real Free News
Real Free News
82 followers
241 views • 6 months ago

The battle we are engaged in against the Covid Criminals is not one to be taken lightly, for these individuals represent the epitome of human corruption. These Covid Criminals are not merely misguided; they are vile, despicable human beings who have clawed their way to positions of power through deception, theft, and lies. They are the culmination of centuries of subversion, a network of deceitful psychopaths who have finally orchestrated their grand plan for global control under the guise of the Fake Pandemic.

To watch the original full video that this part complements, search the title below.
Are You Vaccinated? The Covid Criminals Unmasked and the Pure Bloods Emerged During the Fake Pandemic from the Vaccine Lies
#PureBloods #CovidCriminals #Vaccinated #NoCovidAmnesty #CovidJustice

current eventsnewsheadlinesnwonew world orderlivenowinforeal free news
