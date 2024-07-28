Has Our Sun Changed? I Would Love Your Opinions 7/27/24 -- CALIFORNIA

I have been watching our skies carefully for many years and as time goes by I have seen a complete transformation of our artificial clouds. Nothing above us looks like it once did. Now many of us are witnessing our now WHITE blinding sun. I believe this is another of our senses that is being harmed to keep us more defenseless....OUR EYE SIGHT. LED lights are now everywhere....intentionally. You can't hardly even find or buy the old incandescent bulbs anywhere. Go shopping for some...and good luck. Thanks in advance for your observations and opinions.





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos

3DogGunnit

https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Mike Decker II

https://www.youtube.com/@wyomingmikedecker/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos

MontgomeryPeabody

https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody

Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos

Skywise Observations

https://www.youtube.com/@skywiseobservations7118/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos



