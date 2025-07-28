Your Coming AI Government | The Crowhouse

"It isn't the rebels who create the troubles of the world, it's the troubles who create the rebels."

New Fundraiser for my friend Nedal in Gaza

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nedal-samir-hamdouna?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL

AI kills for the first time (opening video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BcQb_8hmxSI

Trump and Epstein's Bond Exposed

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/trump-and-epstein-s-bond-exposed/ar-AA1Jailn

Birminghams super mutant ninja rats

https://old.bitchute.com/video/FsePbVFIevla/

70-year-old Israeli woman is arrested over plot to blow up Netanyahu with an RPG

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/70-year-old-israeli-woman-is-arrested-over-plot-to-blow-up-netanyahu-with-an-rpg/ar-AA1J9qLD

Inside Ghislaine Maxwell's Life Behind Bars

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/inside-ghislaine-maxwell-s-life-behind-bars-jeffrey-epstein-s-co-conspirator-is-not-suicidal-former-cellmate-reveals/ar-AA1J8h3U

Golda Meir “I am a Palestinian"

https://x.com/i/status/1790211981502185536

STAGED ASSASSINATION

https://x.com/i/status/1947107548328333575

A lot of vaccinated people are more angry and have different personalities now (End Clip):

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uXOH5pBNAfqI

Anarchapulco Tickets:

https://anarchapulco.com/

Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount

Tesla Machine

https://tzla.club/

Use the coupon "IGAN" for a $500 discount

Goyim Flyers

https://www.gtvflyers.com/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly

https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

-------

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OFF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

----------

