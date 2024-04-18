Deadly Australia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Due to recent events in Australia involving knives, the United States has issued travel warnings for Americans planning to visit Australia.
Meme By:
Frank M. Lopez
'Waltzing Matilda' sung by Slim Dusty
Closing Theme Music:
'Waltzing Matilda' by Rob Mendoza on guitar
Closing Credits Compilation:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
MMXXIV
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Rob Mendoza and this channel.
pce thu21:52