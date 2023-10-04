LIVE Q&A With Lynette Zang and Eric Griffin

ITM TRADING, INC.

LEARN HOW TO PROTECT YOUR WEALTH IN UNCERTAIN TIMES WITH ITM TRADING

Viewer Questions:

Question 1: 1:00 how will a person be able to use gold and silver in a world that only accepts CBDCs for monetary transactions?

Question 2: 5:05 What happens to my mortgage if the bank goes under? Question 3: 5:40 Can you please explain how a skyrocketing dollar on the DXY affects the overall economy? Why is this so burdensome for the global economy? What happens to the US economy because of this?

Question 4: 10:15 If the currency becomes hyper inflated. Does the current National Debt of 33 trillion + become easier to pay off?

Question 5: 11:35 When the implosion eventually occurs, will commodities get taken down initially and then rebound?

Question 6: 13:30 Tennessee says no CBDC they are going to gold and silver. any thoughts on this information?

Question 7: 15:00 Wouldn't the rise of automation make the cost to production cheaper and thus mean deflation is coming and PMs less desirable?

Question 8: 19:15 How do we as the people take back our country? We as a majority, see if but don’t know how to stop it

Question 9: 20:50 How can Citi Bank start their own digital money

