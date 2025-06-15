© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aftermath of Israeli bombing in Tehran.
The Israeli military has officially announced that it has completed a large-scale wave of strikes aimed at weakening the Iranian regime's weapons-producing capabilities.
❗️Iran's Fars news agency confirms the death of the head of the IRGC's intelligence organization, Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi , and his deputy, General Hassan Mohaqiq , in today's Idrail airstrike (possibly on the IRGC headquarters).
Also killed was senior intelligence official Mohsen Bagheri .