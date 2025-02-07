© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Concerned Citizen - The theory of Adrenochrome by Juan Bergman with a bit of Taylor Swift for good measure.
Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1887587411883929923
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9jcttb [thanks to https://slate.com/human-interest/2023/09/taylor-swift-travis-kelce-dating.html 🖼]
https://www.tiktok.com/@juanbergman
The Adrenochrome Hypothesis and Psychiatry
https://www.orthomolecular.org/library/jom/1999/pdf/1999-v14n01-p049.pdf
The Adrenochrome Hypothesis of Schizophrenia Revisited - Orthomolecular.org
https://orthomolecular.org/library/jom/1981/pdf/1981-v10n02-p098.pdf