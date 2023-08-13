CRAZY: Speaking on a World Economic Forum panel, UN "Messenger of Peace" Jane Goodall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Speaking on a World Economic Forum panel, UN "Messenger of Peace", Jane Goodall, advocates reducing the global population down to 450 million—a 95% reduction from today's population:
"We cannot hide away from human population growth. Because, you know, it underlies so many of the other problems. All these things we talk about wouldn't be a problem if there was the size of population that there was 500 years ago."
We need to STOP WEF, UN Crazy people!
Source: Twitter/X - Wide Awake Media - @wideawake_media
For more content like this, visit: https://wide-awake-media.com
