CRAZY: Speaking on a World Economic Forum panel, UN "Messenger of Peace" Jane Goodall

Speaking on a World Economic Forum panel, UN "Messenger of Peace", Jane Goodall, advocates reducing the global population down to 450 million—a 95% reduction from today's population:

"We cannot hide away from human population growth. Because, you know, it underlies so many of the other problems. All these things we talk about wouldn't be a problem if there was the size of population that there was 500 years ago."

We need to STOP WEF, UN Crazy people!



