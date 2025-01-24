STARGATE, Executive ORDERS, and the MASTER BUILDER of the TRIBULATION COMING

And Trump's inauguration we see the colors of the Egyptian God RA be an openly displayed. With all of these executive orders we are heading straight into the last days at breakneck speed. Most are dead asleep and think great times are ahead one just the opposite is true. They are saying peace and safety and sudden destruction will come in the near future. I can't tell you what day I can only tell you what is happening right now in current events





You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]





I recommend you go study Larry McGuire's warning website for more prophecy information at





Larrygmeguiar2.com





This is the video link to see the events happening around the inauguration and I strongly recommend you watch this one





https://youtu.be/oCKtezr8Cpo?si=f81qZqugR7a3LsEg