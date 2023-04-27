CHP Talks: Rod Taylor—Censorship and Political Control

April 27, 2023: This week I share a short monologue touching on some current events including status of Bill C-11, the Public Service strike, Tucker Carlson’s sudden exit from Fox News, CCP’s financial influence on Canadian elections, BC’s Bill 36 and the National Citizens’ Inquiry.

For more on the National Citizens Inquiry, visit: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca

For more on BC’s Bill 36, visit: https://www.cssem.org/bill36



For more on the Public Service strike, visit:



https://www.taxpayer.com/newsroom/psac-demanding-up-to-47-per-cent-increase,-costing-taxpayers-9.3-billion





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada



CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:



Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/