Hairy caterpillars on the rampage against my potato plants in my survival garden, in Perth MVI_4102

With spring fast approaching, these
32 tubs of potatoes are at about their peak in health and glow, with fierce sun
and dry conditions around the corner. Meanwhile, the hairy caterpillars are waxing
fat, rampaging among the stems and leaves, laughing at my efforts to produce
tubers.