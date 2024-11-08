Presidency, Senate, go Red -- Some Races Uncalled

November 7, 2024 - Donald J. Trump will be our 47th President. He won the election with 312 electoral college votes, won all seven swing states, won the popular vote by five million, and helped Republicans take control of the Senate and hopefully, the House. Weird numbers of voters call attention to 2020 race, Putin and Hamas ready for peace with new US President. Victory!





