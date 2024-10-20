© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Illegal Immigrants Who Attack Children is a topic going on for decades and is only now a hot button issue.
I’d like to take the time to thank the well-meaning ILLIBERAL idiots who looked the other way when I was a child. Now, you need to vote like YOUR children’s lives depend on making the decision as to who and what comes inside of the U.S. You don’t do this, YOUR children will condemn your name for not protecting them.