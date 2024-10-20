Illegal Immigrants Who Attack Children is a topic going on for decades and is only now a hot button issue.

I’d like to take the time to thank the well-meaning ILLIBERAL idiots who looked the other way when I was a child. Now, you need to vote like YOUR children’s lives depend on making the decision as to who and what comes inside of the U.S. You don’t do this, YOUR children will condemn your name for not protecting them.

