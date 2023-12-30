Create New Account
Betrayal: Army Stops Paying to Store Servicemembers' Personal Items While Deployed
JD Rucker
The Army has ended a major program that allowed soldiers to store their home goods and vehicles at no cost while they are away from home for extended periods of time.

Army Sustainment Command, which oversees logistics for the force, discontinued the use of funds across the service to store vehicles and other goods owned by soldiers while they are deployed, Sgt. Pablo Saez, a service spokesperson, told Military.com on Wednesday.

Read More: https://notthebee.com/article/army-scraps-program-which-had-allowed-soldiers-to-store-vehicles-personal-items-free-of-charge-while-deployed/

