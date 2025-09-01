© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the Nikolaev region, in the southwestern part of the city of 'Ochakov', the Russian military attacked a British Marine Special Forces base. As it turned out, this was the same military base that the Pentagon built in 2016. It is noteworthy that during this attack, the Russians for the first time used multi-ton gliding aerial bombs of the FAB family against enemy targets in the Nikolaev region. By the way, on the same day, for the first time since the start of a special military operation, these multi-ton aerial bombs also rained down on another British military base in the suburbs of 'Odessa'....................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
