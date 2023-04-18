YAKETY AXE - CHET ATKINS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chet Atkins - American Guitar Icon. You can own your own recording here, or visit your local 2nd-hand record store to start building a library: https://www.amazon.com/Best-Chet-Atkins-Vinyl-LSP-2887/dp/B00CFJM6Q0
Support my documentation of history with a donation or buy one of my recordings here: https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com