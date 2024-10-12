THIS 11% ASSHOLE WAS JUST 100% ELIMINATED!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Let's use Steven's own logic here. If someone dies from the vaccine, and they had a heart attack, they still died from the vaccine. He was an idiot. Bye.
Sources
https://m.facebook.com/steve.rappaport.9/
https://m.facebook.com/allison.leonard.35/
Music: Talk Talk - "Talk Talk"
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report