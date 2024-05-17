Pro-Ukrainian Liberal tries to ASSASSINATE Slovakia's anti-war Prime Minister

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You'll recall last week on the show... we were praising Slovakia for standing up against the tyranny of the WHO... rejecting the pandemic treaty... well If you are a pro peace leader who stands up against the tyranny of the WEF and the WHO... you will be shot... assassinated. That's exactly what just happened today to Robert Fico the prime minister of Slovakia.
Mirrored - Redacted
