BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pro-Ukrainian Liberal tries to ASSASSINATE Slovakia's anti-war Prime Minister
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
192 views • 12 months ago

You'll recall last week on the show... we were praising Slovakia for standing up against the tyranny of the WHO... rejecting the pandemic treaty... well If you are a pro peace leader who stands up against the tyranny of the WEF and the WHO... you will be shot... assassinated. That's exactly what just happened today to Robert Fico the prime minister of Slovakia.

✅ 💥 Best Way to Invest in Gold and Silver is with Lear Capital ⚡️

👉 Call them today at tel: 800-613-3557

👉 or go to https://LearRedacted.com

⭐️ Get your FREE $3,200 Gold and Silver investor guide from Lear Capital

⭐️Receive up to $15,000 in FREE bonus metals with a qualified purchase

Mirrored - Redacted


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
nwowhoprime ministerslovakiawefrobert fico
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy