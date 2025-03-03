© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PORTUGAL UNDER GLOBALIST ATTACK
-----Mother of Salvation: All those of different faiths must begin also to recite my Holy Rosary, for it will bring each of you great protection ✝
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/02/02/mother-of-salvation-all-those-of-different-faiths-must-begin-also-to-recite-my-holy-rosary-for-it-will-bring-each-of-you-great-protection/