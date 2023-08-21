New COVID Lockdown Confirmed by Propaganda Rollout

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones exposes the new COVID lockdown propaganda rollout that hit just after the news broke on Infowars.
Learn more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-was-right-msm-rolls-out-new-covid-fear-campaign-for-lockdowns-boosters-masks-as-2024-election-closes-in/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-biden-admin-preparing-to-bring-back-full-covid-restrictions-rollout-to-begin-mid-september/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-biden-admin-already-buying-covid-19-equipment-hiring-pandemic-safety-protocol-enforcers/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-intel-federal-officials-blow-the-whistle-on-bidens-plan-for-new-covid-lockdowns/