Rev. 17-18 The Kingdoms of Men Were Destine to Fail when God's Ways Returned Isa. 55:8; Dan. 12:4.

The two great falls of man into the spiritual dark ages of the preaching, bibles, religions, and kingdoms of men were always destined for failure because they are apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3 away from the ways of God Jer. 10:23; Gen. 2:17; James 5:7-11; Prov. 12:14; Isa. 55:8ff. We were under a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11, and the Lord hid His face, power, glory, majesty, and Bible so we could, in ignorance Acts 17:30, stand against Him and learn the cost of not following Him without having to pay the ultimate price for choosing the ways of men over the ways of God Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30; Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30. We are in the last days, or end times of the apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3, of the kingdoms of men, because of the second coming of the Sword of the Spirit, the wisdom from above, in part, is back 1 Cor. 13:9-12. The God-breathed Word, great spiritual enlightenment, the supernatural objective truth from God, is on its way back 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Dan. 2:44; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3; Heb. 1:2; 1 Cor. 2:6-16, etc. The second coming of the Sword of the Spirit, the wisdom from above, in part, exposes the fact that Satan rules over the kingdoms of men by pretending to be God and convincing us that the preaching, bibles, religions, and kingdoms of men are just as good as the ways of God Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 2:20ff. The Second Coming of the Sword of the Spirit reveals that Satan, the man of sin Rom. 5:12-21, the second horseman of the apocalypse while pretending to be God, steals our peace and sanity by lying to us about Christ not having all authority Rev. 6:4. The seven lies/wiles/seals of Satan Rev. 5:1ff., being gradually revealed, means that we begin the second age of the 43-year great fight of faith Judas 3, transitioning from the kingdoms of men to the Kingdom of God just as men did at the first coming of the ways of God James 5:7-11. The New Testament foreshadows today! Since spiritual warfare is between the wisdom from God and the wisdom from men 1 Cor. 2:6-16, the first lie of Satan is to claim that he was anything other than a man. As a demon now, the spirit of a dead evil man given power by God, he claims to be God, the Holy Spirit, a messenger of light, a fallen angelic being, an alien on the far side of the moon, or whatever so that he can deny Christ's authority. Satan, while pretending to be God, convinced Saul that "Elohim" is singular in number and that Christ could not be God in the flesh. Saul believed Satan was God 2 Thess. 2:3-4, and that is why Saul was kicking against the pricks and persecuting Christians, in all good conscience, before his conversion to Paul. As the watchman over the second age of one faith from God Christianity, I have been granted some wisdom from above for over 40 years, so that I could edit out some of the lies of Satan out of the bibles of men to have a copy of the Sword of the Spirit, so you can read, understand and hear for yourself the Lord's warnings that the second coming of the Kingdom is at hand Rev. 22:18-22. For the last 40 years, to my ignorant dismay, I have been granted truth, that had to be hidden away from all men. All men thought me a fool 1 Cor. 2:14, because supernatural objective truth from God is so powerful, and it wasn't time for the end of the kingdoms of men and the restoration of the Kingdom of Heaven until about 2067. So it will remain hidden until the Lord grants others understanding of the mysteries of the Kingdom of Heaven Matt. 13:11; 20, parables, visions, or prophecies Rev. 2:17; 3:1; 22:18-ff; Matt. 13:11; Micah 7:15; 2 Pet. 1:20. With the second coming of the Sword of the Spirit, the Lord gives to those with ears to hear Luke 8:8, and eyes to see Rev. 3:18, the keys of the kingdom of heaven 2 Pet. 3:8: One day to the Lord, the Lord's Sabbath, the Kingdom of Heaven, divided into two ages, the first and now the second, coming is one-thousand years for men divided into two ages Eph. 2:7 by the second apostasy of Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men. I will dedicate a new Rumble account to daily Sword of the Spirit readings, so if you want to fight the good fight of faith, this is one way you can join me @Rumble-TheSpiritualSwordOfGod It is time for those whom the Lord has called to stop contradicting the Prince of Peace. We can now be involved in the second age of the great commission and take the gospel of peace to the world!


