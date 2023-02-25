Nothing Unusual, just Canadian PM Shouting a 'Nazi Slogan' - Over Loud Shouts of, "F*CK TRUDEAU"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nothing unusual, just Canadian PM shouting a nazi slogan
The Canadian Prime Minister was profanely sent away when he exclaimed: "Glory to Ukraine!"
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been booed for his nationalist slogan "Glory to Ukraine!". This was reported by the Canadian press.
Trudeau was speaking to Ukrainians in Toronto and at the beginning of his speech he exclaimed: "Glory to Ukraine!". However, he heard "Fuck Trudeau" in response.