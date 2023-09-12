© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson:What do Gretchen Whitmer - a low IQ lunatic who deserves NO respect.... and Gov. Greg Abbot have in common? Unfortunately, quite a bit.
How many Texans are on board of allowing 7 million people to cross illegally into the state? What is Abbott doing? Not much. He refuses to stop it. He is a liar. Betrayer.
@TuckerCarlson
https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1701385346544451806?s=20