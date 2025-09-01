© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
8/31/2025
Romans 1:16-18 Confidence In The Gospel
Intro: The greatest truth ever revealed is the gospel of Jesus Christ! There is not greater truth and it is the foundation for all truths that we know. That is how important the Death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ is. We can have complete confidence in the Gospel of Jesus Christ! Complete and total!