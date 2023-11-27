Depicting Forms of Nature - 124 Year Old Book

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kunstformen der Natur - Art Forms of Nature -Beautifully designed pages and impeccably illustrated animals, plants, and other seemingly fractal things within the natural world.
Book Title - Art Forms of Nature - Year 1899
Source:
https://archive.org/details/Kunstform...
Created / Published
Leipzig und Wien : Verlag des Bibliographischen Instituts - 1899
Simply documenting a fascination with antiquated books, texts, photographs, maps and illustrations.
Showcasing a world that appears to be more mysterious and magical than most have ever imagined.