AI Surveillance and Palantir’s Role

AI isn’t just powering apps—it’s powering surveillance networks, with Palantir leading predictive policing and global tracking. The same systems used to monitor battlefields are being adapted to monitor citizens, creating a future where “safety” doubles as mass surveillance in everyday life.
#AISurveillance #Palantir #Technocracy #PrivacyMatters #DigitalID
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport