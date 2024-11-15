© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parody: Biology is a B***h!
Original song: Gravity is a B***h! by Miranda Lambert
All lyrics/vocals/opinions are my own, I do not own any rights to the music.
For entertainment purposes ONLY, not intended to cause harm or offence. If however you are offended by facts and truth, that is on YOU and my content is not for you.