The Globalist WEF Regime are NAZIS... not Communist.

The Globalist WEF Regime are NAZIS... FASCIST... not Communist. It's different. And these same NAZI FASCIST have now committed far more crimes against humanity... than they did in Nazi Germany in the 1930's and 40's.

This is a Global Holocaust... being committed by the same evil mindset that plagued Germany and other parts of Europe many years ago.

They are back. And they need to be stopped... just as we stopped them back then. But know they control almost every corporation... including medical, media, education, government and they have most of our world leaders and those in public office all bribed or threatened if they do not follow their evil NAZI FASCIST WORLD TAKE OVER... with their main goal... being... the Depopulation of humanity.

The Fascist Nazi WEF Globalist are the most evil and unelected group that has the whole world in a vice-grip!

We the people have fought back... and have won many battles. The Globalist are dropping the vaccines for the most part but will be starting up other control and kill off techniques. Just say "NO!" to them all. They do nothing unless we approve. Do not comply. Whoever complies is an enemy of the state. The compliers keep their killing machines going. We must come together and PUSH THEM BACK!