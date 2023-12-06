BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DeSantis' Forced Vax Bill & The Continual Propaganda Of The Trans-Delusion
149 views • 12/06/2023

In this episode, we'll take a look at a recent article outing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' 'no vax' bill that he signed which actually forces vaccination, treatments and even concentration camps on the people. We'll also take a look at how women's beauty pageants are turning into a complete circus with not only men entering them, but in some cases, winning. All of this is evidence of the judgment of God and the need for men to repent before it is too late.

vaccinesconstitutionbiblewhoron desantisshotstransgendermandatesmiss universeworld health organizationjabscovid
