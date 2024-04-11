BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The REAL Reason DC Politicians NEVER Leave Office | Glenn Beck
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
259 views • 04/11/2024

BlazeTV Glenn Beck | The REAL Reason DC Politicians NEVER Leave Office

ICYMI: Why is it that there are so many ancient politicians in Congress — Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer? Do they just love power, or is there another reason they take forever to retire? Glenn speaks with James Poulos, the host of the newest Blaze Originals documentary, “Bought and Paid For: How Politicians Get Filthy Rich.”


In the documentary, James reveals what he believes is keeping the geezers in the Swamp: loads of money. Somehow, these lawmakers have become expert stock traders, and although they claim there’s no insider trading going on, the numbers look just a LITTLE suspicious.


James reveals the most shocking thing the documentary exposed and also why he believes almost no one in Congress is interested in stopping these shady practices.


Keywords
politiciansglenn beckblaze tvblaze mediainsider stock trading
