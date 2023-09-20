Swedish Skies, 20.09.23 Spot the telltale ridges/waves.

Clouds..genuine clouds..do not have regular wave forms within them no matter what they teach in schools these days. HAARP emf creates patterns of corrugation within these chemical "clouds" which is a clear indicator of how and where to they are being directed.



This morning here we had a beautiful blue sky. Within an hour of two chemtrails going overhead, the sun was obscured (a now daily occurence) and an hour after that, we have wall to wall grey.

Are Swedes aware that the sunlight they believe they're getting is not full strength nor the "clouds" normal?

Hell, no......

https://geoengineering.environment.harvard.edu/geoengineering



https://exitwho.se/





