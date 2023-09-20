BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Swedish Skies, 20.09.23 Spot the telltale ridges/waves.
Swedish Skies
Swedish Skies
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 09/20/2023

Clouds..genuine clouds..do not have regular wave forms within them no matter what they teach in schools these days. HAARP emf creates patterns of corrugation within these chemical "clouds" which is a clear indicator of how and where to they are being directed.

This morning here we had a beautiful blue sky. Within an hour of two chemtrails going overhead, the sun was obscured (a now daily occurence) and an hour after that, we have wall to wall grey.

Are Swedes aware that the sunlight they believe they're getting is not full strength nor the "clouds" normal?

Hell, no......

https://geoengineering.environment.harvard.edu/geoengineering

https://exitwho.se/


Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringtoxic skiesswedensun dimmingjamtlandeuropean environmental agency weather engineering
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy