FCC investigates Soros-backed radio that exposed undercover ICE agents

KCBS Radio in San Francisco is accused of live-streaming the locations of undercover ICE agents, Federal Communication Commission Chairman Brendan Carr told Fox News.

Yesterday, Jan 6th.

Adding, more on Soros:

USAID or SorosAid? How US tax dollars fund chaos worldwide

Soros’ vast NGO network has spent over $20 billion since 2000 on radical liberal causes across the world. Tens of millions or even billions of US taxpayer dollars were funneled through USAID, (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/42798) observers suspect.

▪️The Soros-linked East-West Management Institute received over $260 million from USAID to influence foreign affairs in Georgia, Uganda, Albania, and Serbia.

▪️Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Action Center, backed by Soros, began receiving USAID grants in 2014 - the same year the US-backed Euromaidan coup ousted elected President Viktor Yanukovych with neo-Nazi support. Over $1 million has been funneled by USAID to the center,

▪️In August 2024, a coup against Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina was allegedly fomented by USAID, IRI, and Soros-linked groups. Her successor, Muhammad Yunus, is a known Clinton and Soros ally. According to The Grayzone, US taxpayer money funded rappers, transgender activists, and LGBT initiatives to create a "power shift."

▪️Soros and USAID have long sought to unseat Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán, who has actively opposed the globalist billionaire since 2017. During the 2022 elections, the Soros-linked NGO Action for Democracy funneled $7.6 million to his opposition.

Election meddling at home?🧐

▪️Soros-linked groups, backed by USAID, led resistance efforts against Donald Trump during his presidency, influenced the 2020 election through Black Lives Matter protests, and worked to flip battleground states in 2020–2021.

▪️Soros funded the Electoral Justice Project, Black Lives Matter’s voter mobilization effort, and gave $22 million to Tides Advocacy, which supported the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s pre-election nationwide protests aimed against Trump in 2020.

▪️USAID and Soros allegedly spent $27 million on anti-Trump prosecutions, claims journalist Mike Benz. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg was also accused of being “bought” by Soros.

Also: Soros and CIA: Real Wikipedia editors

Wikipedia has shed its veneer of neutrality, becoming a liberal propaganda machine - a fact acknowledged by its co-founder Larry Sanger and even Wikipedia itself.

👉 Soros’ influence

▪️Wikipedia was largely neutral in its early years, but by 2006, Sanger says, it had begun shifting toward “leftist propaganda.”

▪️In 2007, media scholar Ethan Zuckerman, with strong ties to Soros' network, joined the Wikimedia Foundation's board.

▪️Melissa Hagemann, a senior manager at Soros' Open Society Foundations (OSF), joined the board in 2015.

▪️In 2018, Wikipedia host Wikimedia publicly praised a $2M donation from Soros.

👉 Left-wing bias

▪️The Wikimedia Endowment holds $100M, funded by Amazon, Google, Arcadia, and Soros. The Musk Foundation is the only major non-liberal donor.

▪️The fund is reportedly managed by the Tides Foundation, known for supporting leftist groups like Black Lives Matter.

▪️A Jan 2024 report from the Manhattan Institute found Wikipedia associates right-wing figures with more negative sentiment than left-wing figures.

▪️Wikipedia’s trusted sources include left-leaning groups like Amnesty International, B’Tselem, and the SPLC.

▪️Wikipedia itself admits it “is prone to neutrality violations” due to systemic editorial bias.

👉 CIA connections?

▪️Sanger told US journo Glenn Greenwald in 2023 that the "US liberal establishment and intelligence community" use Wikipedia for information warfare.

▪️He claimed CIA and FBI computers edited Wikipedia as early as 2008.

▪️Allegations of US intelligence meddling first surfaced in 2007, when programming student Virgil Griffith used WikiScanner to track government-edited entries.