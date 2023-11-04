https://honkfm.com/94/johnny-vaxx-h-ea-urt

Lyrics:

I vaxxed myself, today

To see if it still kills

Try an focus on the clots

the only thing, that's real

The needle tears a hole

The old familiar pain

Try and cope and sneed away

But I fucked, everything

Why am I so dumb

My unvaxxed friend?

Everyone who's vaxxed

Goes away, in the end

And I have all the shots

My arteries are clogged

I will grab my chest

I know my death will hurt

I wear my mask of shame

Upon my onions stained face

Full of programmed thoughts

I cannot unsnare

Beneath the stains of of time

My life will disappear

You are still unvaxxed

I'm no longer here

Why am I so dumb?

My unvaxxed friend?

Everyone who's vaxxed

Goes away, in the end

And I have all the shots

My arteries are clogged

I will grab my chest

I know my death will hurt

If I could vax again

A million shots a day

I would still gets clots

I would still, be gay