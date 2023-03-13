Catherine Austin Fitts: Clues to Recapture Individual Freedom and Ditch the Control Grid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aga Wilson interviewed Catherine Austin Fitts an American investment banker based in Tennessee. The main subject is different ways of getting rid of the globalist control grid by building a new community structure. The Amish people have been successful for a long time and could inspire many freedom lovers. Avoiding any civil contract is one factor.
Catherine Austin Fitts: Solari.com
NewsVoiceTV.com (www.newsvoice.se) is an Independent News and Debate Channel
Please support our work: https://newsvoice.se/donate/
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyVHrrZSJN8