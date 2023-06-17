NIGHT SHADOWS 06162023 -- Anunnaki, Giants, War Everywhere, and Are You Acclimated Yet?

With Putin warning the West that if they attempt to stop the Ukraine war that the EU and USA will become nuclear targets, the stakes have been raised another notch. Most in the West think that Putin is bluffing and would not dare attack the West and so on and on the chess game goes. Then we have China and there is clear indication China will take Taiwan and if anyone attempts to stop it, they likewise will feel the wrath of China missiles. Wars and rumors of war is another part of prophecy fulfilled. Lots of other news as well as the Acclimation Project goes into high gear - the arrival is close be it Bluebeam or supernatural and more on tonight's Night Shadows...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view