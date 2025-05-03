BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cyvern - The Dragon Weapons (1998, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
4 views • 4 months ago

Cyvern - The Dragon Weapons is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Kaneko.

Cyvern features a sci-fi scenario where you control a cybernetic dragon.

You can choose between three different dragons with different bullet patterns and special attacks. If you hold down fire, the dragon will unleash a special attack which is a more powerful shot which either sweeps across the screen or homes on targets. The special attack can only be used as long as a gauge is not empty. The gauge is refilled by collecting power-ups or hitting enemies. The standard shot can be upgraded by collecting power-ups,but there are no other weapons to collect. Apart from shots, there are also smart bombs.

Keywords
shootemuparcade gamekaneko
