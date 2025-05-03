Cyvern - The Dragon Weapons (1998, Arcade)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cyvern - The Dragon Weapons is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Kaneko.
Cyvern features a sci-fi scenario where you control a cybernetic dragon.
You can choose between three different dragons with different bullet patterns and special attacks. If you hold down fire, the dragon will unleash a special attack which is a more powerful shot which either sweeps across the screen or homes on targets. The special attack can only be used as long as a gauge is not empty. The gauge is refilled by collecting power-ups or hitting enemies. The standard shot can be upgraded by collecting power-ups,but there are no other weapons to collect. Apart from shots, there are also smart bombs.