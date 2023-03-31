Wake Up Wyoming! Dr Douglas G Frank

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is there election fraud in Wyoming?
Raised on an Angus ranch, Nobel Prize Nominee and doctor of physics, Douglas G. Frank, PhD, takes Wyoming citizens on an insiders' tour of the election system that everybody trusts... or do they?
Watch closely to see, step-by-step, how to restore integrity and trust in Wyoming's elections.
March 27, 2023, Cody/Park
March 28, 2023, Riverton/Fremont
F1426